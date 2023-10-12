Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.24. 554,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.46 and a 1-year high of $264.19.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
