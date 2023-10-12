Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

ADP stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $247.25. 495,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.