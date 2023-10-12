Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 619 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,521. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

