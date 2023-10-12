Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 821,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 408,948 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,328. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

