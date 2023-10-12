Leisure Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $608.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,114. The firm has a market cap of $577.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $613.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.09.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

