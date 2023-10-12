Leisure Capital Management Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,273,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,427,000 after purchasing an additional 667,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.