Leisure Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

CMF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $54.90. 115,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,713. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

