Leisure Capital Management Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 241,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,261. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

