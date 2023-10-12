Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $71.25. 1,894,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

