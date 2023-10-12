Leisure Capital Management Sells 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,824,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

