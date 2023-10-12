Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,448 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 171,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,545. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 91.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

