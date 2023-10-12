Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.10

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 12810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 14.54%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 4,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

