Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

