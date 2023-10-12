Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,641 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE BCC traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $112.58.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $598,086.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

