Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 516,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,424. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.