Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,458. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $244.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

