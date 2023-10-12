Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.33.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $245.97. 44,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,707. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock worth $93,178,274. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

