Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $262.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,038. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $264.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

