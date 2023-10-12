Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $10.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $435.79. 122,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,175. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.25 and a 200 day moving average of $486.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

