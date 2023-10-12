Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.15.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

