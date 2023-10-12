Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 172.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total transaction of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $86,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.42. 351,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,636. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

