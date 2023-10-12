Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $105.20 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002390 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

