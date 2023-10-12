Lisk Price Tops $0.74 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Lisk has a total market cap of $105.49 million and $1.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002396 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

