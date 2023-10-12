LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
