Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,071 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40,710.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.50. 708,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.05 and a 200-day moving average of $272.98.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

