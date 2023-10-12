Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 23,675.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.63. 698,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $199.22. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.