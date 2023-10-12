Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4,233.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 159,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,587. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

