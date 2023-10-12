Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25,646.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BDX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.36 and its 200-day moving average is $261.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

