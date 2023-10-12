Mammoth (MMT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007244 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015782 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,755.11 or 1.00028539 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.