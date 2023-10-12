Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading Up 1.5%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.22. 21,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRETF

Martinrea International Price Performance

Martinrea International Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.