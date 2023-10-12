Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Trading Up 1.5%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.22. 21,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 5,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRETF
Martinrea International Price Performance
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martinrea International
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.