Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Marubeni Stock Up 0.1 %

MARUY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.07. 39,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $187.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marubeni will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

