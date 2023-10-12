May Yee Yap Sells 7,600 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

