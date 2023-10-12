Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.33

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.33 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 66361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 223.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

