Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 197.5% from the September 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.6 days.

Melco International Development Stock Performance

Shares of Melco International Development stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Thursday. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Melco International Development has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Featured Articles

