Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 1.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

MLCO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 536,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.26. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

