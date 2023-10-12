Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 692,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,158,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 171,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 361,393 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 134,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,764. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.34). Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.