Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.90

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$57.90 and traded as high as C$62.24. Methanex shares last traded at C$60.95, with a volume of 171,355 shares.

Methanex Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.64.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.3832976 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

