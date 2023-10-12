MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MFV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,467. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

MFS Special Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Special Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.0359 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.