Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 900,686 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,850.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $222,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $340,750.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,893. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

