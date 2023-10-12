MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Trading Down 1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $215.16 and last traded at $219.30. 35,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 49,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.46.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.02.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.59% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

