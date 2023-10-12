Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 2,008 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $560.10. 617,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,805. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

