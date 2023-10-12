Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 6,670 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 7,905,332 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.