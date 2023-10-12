Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $68.82. 828,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

