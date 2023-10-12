Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $564.56. The company had a trading volume of 776,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

