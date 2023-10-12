Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

