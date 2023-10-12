Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $4.06 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $97.19. 778,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

