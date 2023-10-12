Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.23. 599,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,729. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

