Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 8,225,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

