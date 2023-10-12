Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 400 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 73,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,622. The company has a market capitalization of $890.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

