Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 5,150 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,323. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

